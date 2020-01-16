Nomura Instinet sees an attractive entry point on Target (TGT -0.2% ) for investors looking to accumulate shares.

"Comps were softer than expected for what is turning out to be a more challenging holiday season for many versus expectations. But, gross margins were better than expected and, thus, 4Q19 EPS was maintained. And the initial 2020 outlook points to earnings in line with estimates. As a result, we do not expect much of a downward revision with these results, and we believe comps should rebound, as stronger nonseasonal categories take the lead post-holiday," writes analyst Michael Baker.

Baker and team lower the 2019 EPS estimate on Target to $6.35 from $6.39 vs. $6.38 consensus.