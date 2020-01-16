BofA trims AT&T estimates on HBO Max spending
- Responding to AT&T's (NYSE:T) last shareholder conference update, BofA is cutting its estimates for profits and revenues.
- The bank notes that the telecom giant pointed to some $500M of pressure on operating income from its investments in HBO Max.
- And if analysts don't account for that fact, "there could be some pressure on total reported EBITDA." It's trimming its estimates for 2019 EPS, and for 2019-2021 revenues.
- Wireless service revenue should continue steady improvement, and video net adds should be better sequentially (though still negative).
- It has a Buy rating and $43 price target on AT&T, implying 13.5% upside.
- The company is set to release Q4 earnings before the open on Wednesday, Jan. 29; consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.87 on revenues of $46.97B.