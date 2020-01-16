BofA trims AT&T estimates on HBO Max spending

Jan. 16, 2020 9:44 AM ETTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Responding to AT&T's (NYSE:T) last shareholder conference update, BofA is cutting its estimates for profits and revenues.
  • The bank notes that the telecom giant pointed to some $500M of pressure on operating income from its investments in HBO Max.
  • And if analysts don't account for that fact, "there could be some pressure on total reported EBITDA." It's trimming its estimates for 2019 EPS, and for 2019-2021 revenues.
  • Wireless service revenue should continue steady improvement, and video net adds should be better sequentially (though still negative).
  • It has a Buy rating and $43 price target on AT&T, implying 13.5% upside.
  • The company is set to release Q4 earnings before the open on Wednesday, Jan. 29; consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.87 on revenues of $46.97B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.