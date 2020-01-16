Schlumberger Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.16B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Schlumberger: Eye On North America And Cost Control