Regions Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.