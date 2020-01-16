State Street Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.