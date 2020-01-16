Kansas City Southern Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2020 5:30 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)CPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $732.03M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KSU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.