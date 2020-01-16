Garrett details complaint against Honeywell in asbestos suit
Jan. 16, 2020 9:50 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX), HONGTX, HONBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Garrett Motion (GTX -0.1%) today filed the complaint in its lawsuit, initiated on Dec. 2, 2019, against Honeywell (HON +0.1%), related entities and certain affiliated individuals in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.
- The complaint alleges Honeywell and its executives, and not Garrett’s current management, devised Garrett’s spinoff to offload Honeywell's more than $1B legacy Bendix asbestos liability, while saddling Garrett with unconscionable and illegal covenants that unnecessarily limit its ability to control its long term future.
- See more of the assertions here