Citizens Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.