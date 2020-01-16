First Horizon National Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.61M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FHN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.