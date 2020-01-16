Stocks extend reach into record territory

Stocks march to new record highs at the open, as investors shift focus to corporate earnings after yesterday's signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal; S&P and Dow both +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.8%.
Morgan Stanley +5.9% in early trading after easily beating Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, but PPG Industries -3.8% after reporting disappointing earnings and guidance.
Earnings season is off to a solid start so far: According to FactSet data, 7% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with 76.5% beating estimates.
Strong economic data also helps lift investor sentiment, as weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell slightly and retail sales matched estimates with a 0.3% gain in December.
European bourses mostly edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5%, Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5%.
In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by information technology (+0.8%) and financials (+0.6%).
U.S. Treasury prices tick slightly higher, lifting the two-year yield by 2 bps to 1.57% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.80%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.23.
WTI crude +0.6% to $58.20/bbl.
Still ahead: business inventories, NAHB housing market index
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis