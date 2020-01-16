Stocks extend reach into record territory

Stocks march to new record highs at the open, as investors shift focus to corporate earnings after yesterday's signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal; S&P and Dow both +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Morgan Stanley +5.9% in early trading after easily beating Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, but PPG Industries -3.8% after reporting disappointing earnings and guidance.

Earnings season is off to a solid start so far: According to FactSet data, 7% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with 76.5% beating estimates.

Strong economic data also helps lift investor sentiment, as weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell slightly and retail sales matched estimates with a 0.3% gain in December.

European bourses mostly edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% , Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by information technology ( +0.8% ) and financials ( +0.6% ).

U.S. Treasury prices tick slightly higher, lifting the two-year yield by 2 bps to 1.57% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.80%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.23.

WTI crude +0.6% to $58.20/bbl.

Still ahead: business inventories, NAHB housing market index