J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+87.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.