Pearson shares fall on profit warnings, and CFO departure

Pearson (PSO -8.8% ) warns of a fall in profits and announces the departure of its CFO Coram Williams; expects 2019 adjusted operating profit at the bottom of its previously guided range of £590M-£640M, weighed down by sliding US textbook sales.

Guidance for 2020 was gloomier still, with adjusted operating profit expected to fall to £500M-£580M.

Sales of U.S. higher education course materials fell 12% in 2019 as students switched to online learning and rented books instead.

Part of Pearson’s digital offering is a rapidly growing language test business, which makes up ~7% of sales; but the success of this business has been outweighed by plummeting sales of university textbooks in the US, which account for ~25% of revenues.

Coram Williams will step down from his position and from the Board later this year; Sally Johnson, Deputy CFO of Pearson, will succeed Coram Williams