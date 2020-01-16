JPMorgan picks casino sleeper

Jan. 16, 2020 9:58 AM ETSJM Holdings Limited (SJMHF), SJMHYSJMHF, SJMHYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • JPMorgan places SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) at the top of its pecking order of Macau casino stocks as it upgrades to Overweight from Neutral.
  • "While the stock already rallied last two weeks (+17%, vs. peers’ +7% and HSI’s +2%), we think a window of opportunity remains," notes analyst DS Kim.
  • Kim thinks the key Grand Lisboa Palace property can finally open in Q4 and points to the positive SJM profit trend already in place.
  • "Our PT implies a potential 19% return by end- ‘20 (including dividends), but we see a possibility of overshoot into the opening," writes Kim.
  • SJM closed up 1% in Hong Kong today.
