XPO Logistics kickstarts broader transportation rally

The strategic review fired off by XPO Logistics (XPO +12.9% ) seems to have investors looking at other trucking/delivery/freight stocks with a new viewpoint. There's also a positive note out from Stifel on the potential for Q4 earnings beats to outnumber misses with rails, trucking and logistics names.

Notable gainers include Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) +4.3% , YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +3.6% , Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) +2.5%, Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) +2.4% , CSX(NASDAQ:CSX) +2.1% , Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) +2.1% , Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) +2.0% , Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) +1.9% , ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) +1.6% , Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) +1.5% , Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) +1.5% and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) +1.4% .

Even FedEx (FDX +1.2% ) and UPS (UPS +0.9% ) are outperforming on the day.

Previously: XPO Logistics +14% after launching strategic review (Jan. 15)