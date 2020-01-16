PG&E tells judge it's becoming safer on wildfire prevention
- PG&E (PCG +0.4%) told a federal judge yesterday it is close but not quite on target in complying with all wildfire prevention measures required under its criminal probation.
- PG&E said it "has more work to do" to continue to improve its tree trimming and other wildfire safety programs, and has not been able to meet all of the targets set out in its wildfire mitigation plan, but had made significant progress in responding to an increased fire threat, according to a written response to questions raised by U.S. District Judge Alsup, who is overseeing the utility's probation after the 2016 conviction on gas pipeline safety violations.
- Based on a commitment last year to "rework" any trees that were previously missed or incorrectly reviewed, PG&E said "the 'first pass' quality results of this work verification process were about 60% for the year," according to the filing, while in other categories of the report such as wildfire safety inspections, PG&E scored itself 100%.
- "Perfect compliance would require nothing less than round-the-clock surveillance of all trees within striking distance of PG&E's equipment to identify and abate any hazard as soon as it arises," the company said.