Mortgage rates hold steady overall

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averages 3.65% for the week ending Jan. 16, 2020, up 1 basis point from 3.64% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.45% at this time a year ago.

By all accounts, mortgage rates remain low and, along with a strong job market, are fueling the consumer-driven economy by boosting purchasing power, which will certainly support housing market activity in the coming months,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.09% vs. 3.07% in the previous week and 3.88% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.39% vs. 3.30% a week earlier and 3.87% at this time last year.

