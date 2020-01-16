Department stores left behind again as retail sales beat

Retail sales for December topped expectations and were higher nearly across the board except for the bruised-up department store category.

Department store sales fell 0.8% M/M in December and were down 5.5% on a year-over-year look. By comparison, the nonstore retailers category that includes Amazon rose 19% Y/Y.

The negative vibe from department store execs at the ICR Conference has set the stage for a weak earnings season for Macy's (M +0.4% ), J.C. Penney (JCP +3.7% ), Dillard's (DDS +0.6% ), Kohl's (KSS -0.2% ) and Nordstrom (JWN +1.2% ).

