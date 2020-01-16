B2Gold hits record gold production, guides for 1M-plus oz. in 2020

B2Gold (BTG -0.9% ) says it delivered record gold production for Q4 and FY 2019, and guides for continued increases in 2020.

BTG reports full-year consolidated gold production of 969.5K oz., exceeding the upper end of prior guidance of 935K-975K oz. and marking an 11th consecutive year of record annual consolidated gold production.

Annual gold production from the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines all topped the upper end of their full-year guidance ranges.

For Q4, BTG says consolidated gold production was 234.4K oz., with $314M in revenues on sales volume of 211.8K oz.

For 2020, BTG guides for production of 1M-1.055M oz. of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $780-$820/oz.

Based on current assumptions, including a $1,500/oz. gold price, BTG expects to generate cash flows from operating activities of $700M in 2020 and to repay the remaining balance of its $200M revolving credit facility during the year.