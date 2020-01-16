GDS acquires site in Shanghai for new data center campus

GDS (GDS +3.2% ) entered into a agreement through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary in China to acquire from a third party a site in Pujiang Area, Minhang District of Shanghai, for a total consideration of RMB1.37B.

The Site consists of ~212,000 square meter of total land area, with roughly half of it developed and half greenfield.

For Phase 1, GDS intends to convert two existing industrial buildings into data centers, yielding a total net floor area of ~22,600 sqm of high-power density capacity, based on the preliminary design.

The construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.