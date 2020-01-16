Sibanye trims Marikana job losses after completing restructuring talks

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -1.9% ) says it will cut fewer jobs than originally proposed at its loss-making Marikana operations acquired last year.

After completing a consultation process, SBGL's restructuring of the mine now will save 329 of the 5,270 jobs, or ~6% of its workforce, it previously estimated would be lost as part of a restructuring process aimed at returning the mine to profit and protecting its remaining shafts.

The 329 jobs will be saved as SBGL will keep operating one shaft that was at risk of closure, provided the project remains profitable over a three-month average period.

Previous owner Lonmin had planned to close shafts and cut 12,600 jobs at the mine.