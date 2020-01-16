Landmark Infrastructure issues $170M of notes
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) and some of its subsidiaries sell an initial $170M of secured notes in a private placement under a master note purchase and participation agreement.
- The issuers may from time-to-time sell more secured notes under the NPPA.
- The 3.90% series A senior secured notes mature on Jan.14, 2027 and include an interest-only initial term of three years and, thereafter, partially amortize based on a 25-year styled mortgage.
- Landmark will use proceeds to repay in full the secured tenant site contract revenue notes, series 2016-1 class A, and secured tenant site contract revenue notes, series 2016-1 class B, issued by the partnership on June 16, 2016 and pay down part of its current revolving credit facility balance.