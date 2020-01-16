Apparel bid up after retail sales report

Select apparel and footwear stocks are breaking higher after a strong read on the apparel category within the December retail sales report calms investors fears somewhat frazzled over the cool vibe at ICR from some mall chains. Analysts say that some tariff risk is also bleeding off.

Notable gainers include Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) +6.2% , Caleres (NYSE:CAL) +4.7% , Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) +4.9% , Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) +3.6% , Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) +3.4% , Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) +3.4%, Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) +3.4% , Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) +3.1% , Guess (NYSE:GES) +3.0% , G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) +2.6% , Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) +2.6% , Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) +2.2% , Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) +2.0% , Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) +1.9% , Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) +1.9% , Carter's (NYSE:CRI) +1.8% , PVH (NYSE:PVH) +1.6% , Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) +1.5% , Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) +1.4% , Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +1.4% , Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) +1.3% .

