Holiday sales almost double last year's pace

The National Retail Federation says holiday retail sales rose 4.1% to $730.2B in 2019 to fall within the expected range of +3.8% to +4.2%. Last year, holiday sales were only up 2.1%.

"This is a consumer-driven economy, and by any measure, the consumer has put the economy in a solid position for continued growth. This is a strong finish to the holiday season, and we think it's a positive indicator of what's ahead," says NRF President Matthew Shay.

Online and other non-store sales were up 14.6% Y/Y during the two-month period to easily lead all categories. The biggest surprise may have been the 2.9% increase in grocery store sales.