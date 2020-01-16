UBS, Wolfe join in on Disney target hikes

Bullish UBS has raised its price target on Walt Disney (DIS +0.4% ) to $164, from $155.

That higher target now implies 13% upside.

Wolfe Research has also gone higher, raising its target to an above-average $175 from a previous $164, implying 21% upside. Yesterday, MoffettNathanson raised its target to $165.

The bumps come in the wake of more positive inklings coming from the November launch of Disney Plus, with the latest being Sensor Tower data suggesting the service's grosses are pacing ahead of SVOD rivals like HBO Now and Showtime.