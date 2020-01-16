P-E firm, Shell-Cosan venture plan bid for Brazil refineries - Reuters

U.S. P-E firm Global Infrastructure Partners is planning a joint bid with Brazil fuel distribution company Raizen for refineries put on the block by Petrobras (PBR -0.2% ), Reuters reports.

Raizen, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Brazilian ethanol producer Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), has presented non-binding offers for the largest refineries Petrobras has put up for sale, according to the report.

Binding bids for the largest four refineries reportedly are expected for early March and must be presented with the final composition of the groups.