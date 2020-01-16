Woodside Petroleum targets increased production in 2020

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY +0.1% ) says Q4 revenues fell 8% Y/Y to $1.3B even as production rose nearly 7% to 25.7M boe, as liquefied natural gas prices plunged 44% in 2019 due to oversupply.

Woodside says the average realized price for its products fell to $48/boe in the quarter from $59/boe in the same period last year, overshadowing higher production from its Greater Enfield project in Western Australia.

Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer forecasts FY 2020 output of 97M-103M boe, well above 89.6M boe produced in 2019.

The company said in November that it expects projects worth more than $36B in Australia, Senegal and Myanmar to boost its oil and gas reserve base and expand production by 6% each year over the next decade.

Woodside is advancing two more LNG - Scarborough and Browse - with the potential to drive production growth in future years.