DPW Holdings closes on sale of stock to CEO

Jan. 16, 2020 11:45 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • DPW Holdings (DPW +5%) closes on the previously announced sale of 19.99% of the company's stock to an entity controlled by DPW Chairman and CEO Milton C. Ault III.
  • On Dec. 23, 2019, DPW agreed to sell to Ault & Co. up to 19.99% of the company's common stock at $1.12 per share, subject to the approval of the application submitted to the NYSE American.
  • The application was authorized by the NYSE on Jan. 15, 2019.
  • As result, Ault & Co. became the beneficial owner of 666,945 shares of DPW common stock.
