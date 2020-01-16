Palladium powers to record high with no end in sight

The rally in palladium continues with no sign of slowing down, with prices rising more than 5% to as high as a record $2,393/oz. and capping a 20% in the first two weeks of 2020.

Palladium is up 69% in the past year, due to a combination of tight supply conditions as stricter emissions targets force automakers to use more of the metal in catalytic converters.

"Palladium's price rally is supported by its strong fundamentals, as we expect the metal to enter its ninth straight year of market deficit this year," UBS analysts write, adding that mine supply growth likely will remain constrained due to a lack of new projects.

But Commerzbank's Carsten Fritsch is concerned about a bubble, saying "nobody can tell me that this is just fundamentals."

Also, platinum passes $1K/oz., up 1.8% to $1,038/oz. and hitting its highest level since February 2017.

