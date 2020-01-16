Senate passes new North American trade deal

The U.S. Senate passes a revamped North American trade agreement, sending the accord to President Trump's desk for signing.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which reworks parts of the North American Free Trade Agreement, is one of Trump's top priorities.

It will head to the president more than 14 months after the three countries agreed to the deal and will take effect once Canada ratifies the accord.

The trade agreement opens Canadian dairy markets to American producers, implements stricter rules for auto part rules of origin, and updates digital trade and copyright rules, among others.

