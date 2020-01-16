Whitehaven Coal output down 44% in December quarter

Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) posted a 44% drop in saleable coal production to 3.1M tonnes for the December quarter, as labour issues and drought-related weather conditions hit output at its Maules Creek mine.

Production at Maules Creek, which produced nearly 60% of Whitehaven’s saleable coal output in 2019, fell 34%.

The company in December lowered its run of mine coal production forecast for the full year to 20-22M tonnes from a prior range of 22-23.5M tonnes.

Whitehaven sold thermal coal at $66 per tonne, a fall of 9.6% Y/Y.