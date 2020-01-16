Bombardier collapses on profit warning, potential end of Airbus venture

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) plunges as much as 38% in Toronto to a low of C$1.14/share after cutting Q4 guidance and saying it may need to pull out of its JV with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to build commercial jets because rising production costs threaten future returns on its investment.

The company says the need for additional cash to finance the production of the A220 jets in Alabama may undermine any prospect of future profits, potentially forcing a substantial writedown of the venture's value.

Airbus, which owns a 50.6% stake in the A220 program, says it remains committed to funding the jetliner.

The Canadian company has limited financial resources to absorb additional costs after production problems with major commuter train orders delayed deliveries in recent years.

In its guidance update, Bombardier said it now expects FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of ~$400M, compared with a previously forecast range of $700M-$800M, and free cash flow for 2019 of negative $1.2B vs. its prior outlook of negative $500M.