Seeking Alpha
Top News

Stocks push higher on economy, earnings, trade

|By:, SA News Editor

All three major U.S. stock averages hit new record highs, fueled by strong economic reports and some solid Q4 earnings.

The advance comes after the U.S. and China agreed to a phase one trade deal yesterday and the U.S. Senate sends the new North American trade accord to President Trump's desk for signing.

Treasurys decline, pushing the 10-year yield up 2 basis points to 1.81%; 2-year yield rises 1 bp to 1.56%.

The Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow each advance 0.6%.

Crude oil rises 1.6% to $58.73 per barrel.

Information technology (+0.8%) and financials (+0.7%), helped by Morgan Stanley's (+7.8%) Q4 beat, lead the gains in the S&P 500, while materials (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) rise the least.

Among other notable movers, Qualcomm (+2.3%), Micron Technology (+2.4%), Charles Schwab (+2.7%), and BNY Mellon (-7.7%).

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closes the session up 0.2%, the FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, and the DAX was little changed.

U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.1%.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis