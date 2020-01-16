Eni's Goliat oilfield output cut sharply in 2019 - Reuters

Eni (E +1% ) says technical problems cut oil production from its Arctic Goliat field offshore Norway by nearly 40% during the first 10 months of last year, although the issues have since been resolved.

"We had challenges with our compressor regularity and longer turnarounds... We also had to replace a few gas lift valves impacting production," Vaar Energi chief executive Kristin Kragseth told Reuters; Goliat is 65% owned by Vaar - which is 69.6% owned by Eni - and 35% by Equinor (EQNR +1.2% ).

The field's January-October production fell to 38.8K bbl/day of oil from 64.4K bbl/day in 2018.