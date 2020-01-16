PG&E bonds highest since October on settlement talks optimism

Prices of PG&E's (PCG -0.9% ) high interest bonds approach three-month highs, helped by expectations that bondholders will reach a settlement with the company in their dispute over recoveries on the debt.

PG&E's $3B 6.05% bond due in 2034 changed hands at 114.25 cents on the dollar this morning, up from 113.81 Wednesday and ~110 on Monday, WSJ reports.

The 6.05% bond last traded at these levels in October, before the Kincade Fire in California sparked a steep selloff in PG&E's shares and bonds.

If PG&E reaches a compromise with the bondholder group, it likely would keep its higher-cost bonds outstanding rather than issuing new debt to retire the bonds, which would raise the company's debt expense outlined in its reorganization plan but would cut down the amount of new bonds PG&E would need to sell, CreditSights says.