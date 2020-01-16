Comcast set to unveil details on Peacock streaming

Trading in Comcast (CMCSA +0.3% ) shares has evened out ahead of a key afternoon reveal of details on its Peacock streaming service.

The company is set with a 4 p.m. event, at which eyes will be on planned pricing and service tiers for the service - its high-profile entry into the media streaming wars.

It will become the latest with a challenge to Netflix (NFLX -0.2% ), the now-giant incumbent in the space, and joins in after high-profile entries from Amazon.com (AMZN +0.4% ), Apple (AAPL +0.5% ) and Disney (DIS +0.3% , now in control of Disney Plus and Hulu). HBO Max (T +0.4% ) will mark the last of the big entrants later this year.

Peacock should be able to "hold its own," says Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche (Overweight on Comcast), who has bumped her price target to $51 (10% upside implied).

And it "could be an important lever" to deepen the company's relationship with subscribers; the stock isn't reflecting incremental upside from 2020 catalysts including the Olympics and the election.