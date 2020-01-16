America's top banks reap windfall from tax overhaul - Bloomberg

The six biggest U.S. banks reaped more than $32B from President Trump's 2017 tax reform bill as lenders tightened up on borrowing, trimmed jobs, and boosted dividends to shareholders, Bloomberg reports, citing its analysis of the banks' Q4 reports.

Bank of America (BAC +0.4% ), Citigroup (C -0.1% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.6% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +1.9% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +1.2% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS +8.1% ) saved $18B in 2019, more than in 2018, as their average effective tax rate declined to 18% from 20%.

Bloomberg calculated the amount by comparing their current taxes paid with what they paid before the law was implemented, which averaged 30%.

Supporters of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act pushed for the lower tax rates, saying it would give banks more cash to lend to fuel the economy, help companies invest in expansion, raise pay, and hire workers.

Since then: The six banks' growth in outstanding loans slowed to 1% vs. a 3% increase in 2018, which was unchanged from 2017;

Announced plans to boost stockholder payouts by $21.5B, an increase of 14%; and

Trimmed their workforce by ~1,200 people by the end of 2019 vs. 2017 — to be fair, hiring and firing was mixed among the six banks and some paid special bonuses or raised base pay.