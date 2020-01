Mizuho names top semi picks for 2020

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh sees multiple catalysts ahead that could boost semi stocks in 2020, including servers and data center market turnaround.

The analyst also sees tailwinds in "stabilizing automotive and industrial, improving memory, and a global 5G ramp."

Rakesh's top 2020 picks: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +1.9% ), Broadcom (AVGO +1% ), Micron (MU +2.2% ), Nvidia (NVDA +0.7% ), NXP Semi (NXP +0.4% ), On Semi (ON +0.4% ), Qualcomm (QCOM +2% ), and Western Digital (WDC +2.9% ).

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH