Fed's Bowman sees housing sector strong, even with challenges
- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman remains optimistic and expects "construction to continue advancing to meet the underlying expansion in housing demand."
- Recent housing data are encouraging, as new and existing home sales rose strongly in H2 2019 and permits for new residential construction reached highs for this expansion, she said in a speech in Kansas City, MO.
- The sector, though, faces two challenges — finding and retaining skilled workers; and reduced presence by community banks in the the consumer real estate mortgage market.
- Overall, the economy is "currently in a good place," and the Fed's policy-setting committee sees continued moderate growth in GDP for the next few years.
- Investors appear to agree. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.4%) has risen 42% in the past year vs. a 26% increase for the S&P 500.
