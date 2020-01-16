Comms firm 8x8 sets go-to-market leadership
Jan. 16, 2020 2:00 PM ETEGHTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Comms firm 8x8 (EGHT +6.4%) is at a five-month high after setting up leadership in its go-to-market organization, as it looks to set up accelerating business in its "race to the cloud."
- It named Marge Breya its executive VP and chief marketing officer; Samuel Wilson as chief customer officer and managing director of EMEA; and Homero Salinas as global VP and head of commercial sales.
- Most recently, Breya served as CMO at MicroStrategy, and has previous experience at Informatica, SAP and Hewlett-Packard.
- Wilson is taking over a newly created role as CCO; he has been senior VP for global small business and U.S. midmarket sales. Salinas most recently led contact center sales efforts for the company.
- It's set to report earnings after the close on Feb. 4.