Comms firm 8x8 sets go-to-market leadership

Jan. 16, 2020 2:00 PM ETEGHTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Comms firm 8x8 (EGHT +6.4%) is at a five-month high after setting up leadership in its go-to-market organization, as it looks to set up accelerating business in its "race to the cloud."
  • It named Marge Breya its executive VP and chief marketing officer; Samuel Wilson as chief customer officer and managing director of EMEA; and Homero Salinas as global VP and head of commercial sales.
  • Most recently, Breya served as CMO at MicroStrategy, and has previous experience at Informatica, SAP and Hewlett-Packard.
  • Wilson is taking over a newly created role as CCO; he has been senior VP for global small business and U.S. midmarket sales. Salinas most recently led contact center sales efforts for the company.
  • It's set to report earnings after the close on Feb. 4.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.