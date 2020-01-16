Alcoa slumps to four-month lows as aluminum seen swinging to surplus
Jan. 16, 2020 2:12 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA), CENX, JJUAA, CENX, JJUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Alcoa (AA -9.9%) plunges as much as 11% in its biggest decline since mid-2018 after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss and saying it sees the aluminum market swinging to a surplus this year.
- Alcoa foresees global aluminum supply exceeding demand by as much as 1M metric tons in 2020, compared with a deficit last year of 900K-1.1M tons; worldwide demand is seen rising 1.4%-2.4% but not nearly enough to absorb the excess supply.
- "Chinese overcapacity continues to challenge the global market," CEO Roy Harvey said during the company's earnings conference call. "The excess supply of Chinese semis will be exported to the world," effectively displacing primary aluminum in those markets.
- "China overcapacity remains a problem for the aluminum market with no change on the horizon," Jefferies analysts write. "While Alcoa is taking actions to cut costs and drive productivity, weak aluminum market fundamentals and a lack of free cash flow are concerns."
- Also, Alcoa said in October that it would sell non-core assets to generate as much as $1B in net proceeds, and investors may have been disappointed that the company offered no significant update to the plan.
- Century Aluminum (CENX -5.1%) trades sharply lower on the report.
