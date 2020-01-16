Zillow partnering with builders on Offers program

Zillow (Z +1.7% , ZG +1.6% ) has set new partnerships with homebuilders across various regions in a move to boost its Offers homebuying program.

It's teaming with Providence Group in Atlanta; NewStyle Communities in Charlotte, N.C.; Kindred Homes in Dallas/San Antonio; Saratoga Homes in Houston; Avex Homes in Orlando, Fla.; Woodbridge Pacific Group in Riverside, Calif.; Caviness & Cates, Drees Homes and Stanley Martin Homes in Raleigh, N.C.; and Minto Communities in Florida.

Customers buying new construction from one of those partners will have the opportunity to sell their existing home directly to Zillow, and benefit from more flexible timing with an extended closing period (up to eight months).