Kirkland Lake's bid for Detour wins advisory firms' support
Jan. 16, 2020 2:32 PM ET Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), DRGDF
- Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL -1.2%) offer to buy Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF -0.8%) wins the backing of two top proxy advisory firms, which say Detour shareholders would benefit from holding a significant stake in a multi-asset gold miner with significantly lower production costs and a more favorable risk profile.
- Detour says Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders vote in favor of the takeover, which Kirkland has said will generate as much as $100M in annual savings and add 600K oz. to its annual capacity.
- Kirkland investors initially balked at the 24% premium, but "The premium, albeit muted as a result of the post-announcement decline in the acquirer's shares, also appears more meaningful in an M&A environment that promotes deals that offer synergies in the place of control premiums," ISS says.