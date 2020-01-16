Walmart sized up after Target's guidance shocker
Jan. 16, 2020 2:42 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Walmart (WMT +0.4%) is being closely watched amongst mixed signals this week in the retail sector. Yesterday's surprising drop in guidance from Target due to a softer-than-anticipated holiday quarter has been counterbalanced by the solid retail sales report pushed out by the Commerce Department.
- "We don’t think WMT was immune to the headwinds TGT faced in the weaker product categories it called out, and it may also have been affected by the shorter holiday period," warns Morgan Stanley.
- MS thinks Walmart could be insulated to some degree due to its higher mix of consumables and larger e-commerce business than Target.
- Walmart isn't due to report earnings until February 19.