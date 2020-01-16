Con Edison rate request cut 75% by New York regulator

New York's Public Utilities Commission approves Consolidated Edison's (ED +0.2% ) three-year rate plan that allows the utility to raise costs to customers, but the PUC cut Con Ed's initial rate year request by more than 75%.

Con Ed's initial proposal sought a first-year electric revenue increase of $485M, or a 4.6% increase in total revenues - when considering $178M of expiring customer credits, total revenues would have increased by 7% - but instead, the PUC approved a first-year electric rate increase of $113.3M, or 3.1%, and a first-year gas rate increase of $47.2M, or 6.7%.

Electric revenues will increase 3.8% in the second year and 3.3% in the third year, while gas revenues will rise 7.3% in the second year and 6.5% in the third year, the PUC says.

Con Ed had proposed higher rate increases because of increased company costs, including "significant increases in the property tax burden."