New craft beers from Anheuser-Busch light on alcohol

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.6%) is introducing four new low-alcohol beers to its portfolio this month.
  • Leaning on its craft brewery acquisitions, the new products from A-B are So-Lo from Goose Island, Gilt Lifter from Four Peaks Brewing Company, Resolution Blueberry Acai Golden Ale from Breckenridge Brewery and Mango Cart Non-Alcoholic Wheat Ale from Golden Road Brewing.
  • The company aims to have 20% of its global beer volumes come from no- and low-alcohol products by 2025 in response to shifting consumer preferences.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.