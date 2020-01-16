New craft beers from Anheuser-Busch light on alcohol
Jan. 16, 2020
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.6%) is introducing four new low-alcohol beers to its portfolio this month.
- Leaning on its craft brewery acquisitions, the new products from A-B are So-Lo from Goose Island, Gilt Lifter from Four Peaks Brewing Company, Resolution Blueberry Acai Golden Ale from Breckenridge Brewery and Mango Cart Non-Alcoholic Wheat Ale from Golden Road Brewing.
- The company aims to have 20% of its global beer volumes come from no- and low-alcohol products by 2025 in response to shifting consumer preferences.