Apple's 'The Banker' coming to theaters

Jan. 16, 2020 2:58 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor35 Comments
  • Apple (AAPL +0.9%will release its original film The Banker to theaters on March 6. The film will launch on Apple TV+ on March 20.
  • The film was originally scheduled for a January release but was pulled for review after family members of a man featured in the film came forward with abuse allegations.
  • Apple TV+ statement: "We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we’ve decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers."
