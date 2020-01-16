Apple's 'The Banker' coming to theaters
Jan. 16, 2020 2:58 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Apple (AAPL +0.9%) will release its original film The Banker to theaters on March 6. The film will launch on Apple TV+ on March 20.
- The film was originally scheduled for a January release but was pulled for review after family members of a man featured in the film came forward with abuse allegations.
- Apple TV+ statement: "We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we’ve decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers."