Sunrun sizzles as J.P. Morgan analyst says undervalued

Sunrun (RUN +8.5% ) soars to its highest level in nearly three months after J.P. Morgan initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and $19 price target, saying the stock should appeal to investors seeking exposure to the de-carbonization, decentralization and digitization of energy.

JPM analyst Mark Strouse believes Sunrun is well positioned within the "high-growth" U.S. residential rooftop solar market, and its leading scale could present adjacent opportunities for growth.

RUN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bearish.