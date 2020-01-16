DuPont to explore electronics unit sale - Bloomberg

DuPont (DD +1.1% ) is considering a sale of its electronics unit and is working with advisors to review strategic options for the business, including a sale, spinoff or tax-free Reverse Morris Trust, Bloomberg reports.

A divestiture of the unit would effectively complete a full breakup; the company, which had four primary business lines following the split of DowDuPont, agreed last month to sell its nutrition division to International Flavors & Fragrances.

DuPont's electronics and imaging unit specializes in materials for semiconductors, light-up displays and sensors, and generated $2.6B in sales through the first three quarters of 2019.