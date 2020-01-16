Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) provided more than $70B in financing to support the multifamily market last year, the highest volume since it started its Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program.
The GSE's green mortgage-backed securities issuances increased to $22.8B in 2019, totaling $75B since the program started in 2010.
The top DUS lender in 2019 was Walker & Dunlop (WD +2%) LLC with volume of $8.5B, followed by CBRE (CBRE +0.6%) Multifamily Capital with $7.2B, and Wells Fargo (WFC +1.8%) Multifamily Capital with $6.6B.