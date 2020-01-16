Morgan Stanley +6.8% as it raises its sights

Jan. 16, 2020 3:45 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley (MS +6.9%) shares jump the most in seven years after the bank turns in better-than-expected Q4 results then raises its targets for the next two years.
  • Boosts return on tangible common equity goal to 13%-15% within two years compared with its previous target of 11%-14.5%. In the longer term, it aims to achieve ROTCE of 15%-17%.
  • In addition, Morgan Stanley sets a two-year target of 70%-72% for the firm's efficiency ratio and less than 70% in the longer term.
  • Aims for wealth management pretax margin of 28%-30% in two years and 30%+ in the longer term.
  • Morgan Stanley Q4 adjusted ROTCE was 12.0% ROTCE, firm expense efficiency ratio was 75%, and wealth management pretax income as a percentage of the unit's revenue was 25%.
